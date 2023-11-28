ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650,025.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
