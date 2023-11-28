ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650,025.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. On average, analysts predict that ContraFect will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the third quarter worth $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ContraFect by 752.1% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

