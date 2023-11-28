Contrasting Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) & Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) and Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Itaú Chile and Banco de Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Itaú Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco de Chile 0 1 1 0 2.50

Banco de Chile has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Banco de Chile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco de Chile is more favorable than Banco Itaú Chile.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Itaú Chile $2.94 billion 0.67 $487.62 million $0.67 4.54 Banco de Chile $3.35 billion 3.30 $1.59 billion $2.94 7.46

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Banco de Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco de Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Itaú Chile. Banco Itaú Chile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Chile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Banco Itaú Chile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Banco de Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Banco de Chile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Itaú Chile has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Banco de Chile has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Itaú Chile pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Banco de Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Banco Itaú Chile pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco de Chile pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco de Chile has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Banco de Chile is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Itaú Chile and Banco de Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Itaú Chile 11.01% 10.94% 0.92% Banco de Chile 30.53% 24.67% 2.25%

Summary

Banco de Chile beats Banco Itaú Chile on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services. In addition, it provides warranty papers including financed, cash, and web guaranteed tickets; state guarantee services; insurance products, which includes car, home, life, covid19 insurance for workers, financial protection, and assists insurance. The company also offers investment, mutual funds, stock broking, pension savings, and ETF mutual funds; international cash management, cash pooling, secure and rolling from check, bill collection, online payroll, automatic bill payments, and PAC collection services; and fusion and acquisition, bill of commerce, corporate bonds, purchase and sale of currency, short-term liquidly investment, and derivatives. The company was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards. It also provides leasing, factoring, and foreign trade services; international and treasury banking services; and financial advisory services. In addition, the company offers liquidity management services, debt instruments, and derivative contracts and leases, as well as financial transaction and currency trading services; and securities brokerage, mutual funds management, wholesale customer, investment banking and management, and insurance brokerage services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized companies, corporate clients, and large companies. Banco de Chile was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

