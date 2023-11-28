Contrasting ECARX (ECX) and Its Competitors

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 81 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ECARX and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -5.89 ECARX Competitors $1.75 billion $40.16 million 7.82

Profitability

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -364.19% -214.10% -18.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ECARX and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 408 1863 3162 85 2.53

ECARX currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.44%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

