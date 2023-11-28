Contrasting EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) & NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties 23.84% 6.78% 2.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of EPR Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLake Capital Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 EPR Properties 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NewLake Capital Partners and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NewLake Capital Partners presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.06%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $47.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.49%. Given NewLake Capital Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NewLake Capital Partners is more favorable than EPR Properties.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewLake Capital Partners and EPR Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLake Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EPR Properties $661.76 million 5.11 $176.23 million $1.93 23.24

EPR Properties has higher revenue and earnings than NewLake Capital Partners.

Summary

EPR Properties beats NewLake Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 32 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have total assets of approximately $5.7 billion (after accumulated depreciation of approximately $1.4 billion) across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

