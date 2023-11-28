Contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBPW)

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and TC Biopharm (NASDAQ:TCBPW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 32.52% 190.74% 16.74% TC Biopharm N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 3 8 0 2.73 TC Biopharm 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $52.73, suggesting a potential upside of 29.04%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than TC Biopharm.

92.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and TC Biopharm’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $660.12 million 8.18 $202.13 million $1.88 21.73 TC Biopharm $2.86 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TC Biopharm.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats TC Biopharm on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; NOCDURNA, a sublingual tablet to treat nocturia due to nocturnal polyuria; TLANDO, an oral formulation for testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of multiple blood cancer; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergy and immunology; Sumatriptan injection for migraines; exenatide and teriparatide injections; Makena, a progestin drug to reduce the risk of preterm birth; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About TC Biopharm

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its products pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19; TCB009 for the GI-tract cancer treatment; and TCB005/TCB006 that are allogeneic co-stimulatory GD-T CAR pre-clinical drug candidates would target antigens expressed on various solid tumor types. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Motherwell, the United Kingdom.

