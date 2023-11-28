Contrasting Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Free Report) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 80.41%. Given Heritage Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Logiq.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.7% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Logiq has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Logiq and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $25.71 million 0.16 -$49.16 million N/A N/A Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.30 $15.49 million $0.47 6.19

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Logiq.

Profitability

This table compares Logiq and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -252.07% -618.95% -362.22% Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65%

Summary

Heritage Global beats Logiq on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq



Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. The company operates its DATALogiq-branded consumer data management platform by lead generation, online marketing, and multichannel reengagement strategies through its owned and operated brands. Its DATALogiq develops a proprietary data management platform and integrates with various third-party service providers to optimize the return on its marketing efforts. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Heritage Global



Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

