Contrasting Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) & Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Seer has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seer -540.82% -21.36% -19.50% Olink Holding AB (publ) -11.72% -4.02% -3.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seer and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Seer and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seer $15.49 million 6.92 -$92.97 million ($1.44) -1.17 Olink Holding AB (publ) $139.85 million 22.99 -$12.85 million ($0.14) -184.70

Olink Holding AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Seer. Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Seer and Olink Holding AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seer 1 1 0 0 1.50 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 4 1 0 2.20

Seer presently has a consensus target price of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 391.07%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Seer’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Seer is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Summary

Olink Holding AB (publ) beats Seer on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seer

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. Seer, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Oregon Health & Science University; The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard; Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. Its products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, the company provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, perform data analysis including visualizations, and statistical modelling; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for Olink community to accelerate proteomics. It sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

