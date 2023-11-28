Contrasting PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE)

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Haemonetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Haemonetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Volatility and Risk

PetVivo has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haemonetics has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,166.25% -1,447.79% -344.58% Haemonetics 10.35% 22.33% 9.61%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares PetVivo and Haemonetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PetVivo and Haemonetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Haemonetics 0 2 2 0 2.50

Haemonetics has a consensus price target of $103.40, indicating a potential upside of 26.13%. Given Haemonetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Haemonetics is more favorable than PetVivo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PetVivo and Haemonetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $920,000.00 9.75 -$8.72 million ($0.97) -0.64 Haemonetics $1.17 billion 3.56 $115.40 million $2.49 32.92

Haemonetics has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Haemonetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Haemonetics beats PetVivo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

(Get Free Report)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Haemonetics

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360. It also provides automated blood component and manual whole blood collection systems, such as MCS brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components from the donor; disposable whole blood collection and component storage sets; SafeTrace Tx blood bank information system; and BloodTrack blood management software, a suite of blood management and bedside transfusion solutions that combines software with hardware components, as well as an extension of the hospital's blood bank information system. In addition, the company offers hospital products comprising TEG, ClotPro, and HAS hemostasis analyzer systems that provide a comprehensive assessment of a patient's overall hemostasis; and TEG Manager software, which connects various TEG analyzers throughout the hospital, providing clinicians remote access to active and historical test results that inform treatment decisions. Further, it provides Cell Saver Elite +, an autologous blood recovery system for cardiovascular, orthopedic, trauma, transplant, vascular, obstetrical, and gynecological surgeries; and VASCADE products comprising VASCADE and VASCADE MVP, a technology platform which offers catheter-based delivery system and leverages the natural clot including collagen. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Haemonetics Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.