Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cool were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cool during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Cool during the first quarter worth $132,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Cool by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after buying an additional 184,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cool in the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cool alerts:

Cool Trading Down 1.8 %

CLCO stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. Cool Company Ltd. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Cool Dividend Announcement

About Cool

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th.

(Free Report)

Cool Company Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and management of liquefied natural gas carriers (LNGCs) that provides supply chain support solutions for energy industry. The company owns and operates a fleet of LNGCs, including tri-fuel diesel electric vessels; and floating storage and regasification units for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cool Company Ltd. (NYSE:CLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.