Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) will issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

CBRL stock opened at $76.55 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,944,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5,734.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 180,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 177,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,415.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after purchasing an additional 126,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 115,665 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

