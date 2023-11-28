Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,889,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $66,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $84,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,570,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022,676 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 166.7% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 45.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,757,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPG opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Free Report ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $929.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.19 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -23.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPG. CIBC reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

