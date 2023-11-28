Critical Analysis: Bimini Capital Management (BMNM) & Its Peers

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) is one of 1,256 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Bimini Capital Management to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21% Bimini Capital Management Competitors 289.13% 6.87% 4.62%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bimini Capital Management and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Management Competitors 1081 4605 5907 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 70.50%. Given Bimini Capital Management’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bimini Capital Management has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million -$19.82 million -0.92 Bimini Capital Management Competitors $328.26 million $42.83 million 73.67

Bimini Capital Management’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management. Bimini Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bimini Capital Management rivals beat Bimini Capital Management on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

