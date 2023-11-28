Critical Review: Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Emmett 2.40% 0.53% 0.23% Public Storage 45.46% 34.76% 11.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Douglas Emmett and Public Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Emmett 3 7 2 0 1.92 Public Storage 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation & Earnings

Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus target price of $13.91, indicating a potential upside of 22.66%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $295.71, indicating a potential upside of 15.41%. Given Douglas Emmett’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Douglas Emmett is more favorable than Public Storage.

This table compares Douglas Emmett and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Emmett $1.02 billion 1.86 $97.14 million $0.12 94.50 Public Storage $4.18 billion 10.77 $4.35 billion $10.91 23.48

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Emmett. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Emmett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Douglas Emmett pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Douglas Emmett pays out 633.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Douglas Emmett has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.4% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Douglas Emmett shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Public Storage beats Douglas Emmett on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

