Culp (NYSE:CULP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CULP opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

In other Culp news, insider Thomas Bruno bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $38,725.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 52,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Culp during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Culp by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

(Get Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.