DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.40.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

