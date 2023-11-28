DA Davidson Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $13.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $15.08. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.
Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW
Lowe’s Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $199.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.08. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies
In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lowe’s Companies
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.