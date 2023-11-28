Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $257.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average of $233.94. Danaher has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

