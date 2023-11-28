Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLAY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

In related news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

