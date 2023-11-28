Dell Technologies (DELL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 10/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 30th. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Dell Technologies has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. On average, analysts expect Dell Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

