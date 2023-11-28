Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 39,247 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of TriMas worth $66,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TriMas by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,488,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after acquiring an additional 553,910 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriMas by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,142,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,377,000 after buying an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TriMas by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriMas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TRS opened at $24.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.72. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.22 million. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. TriMas’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

TriMas Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

