Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $66,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock opened at $112.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

