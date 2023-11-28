Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $66,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 5.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 19.4% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $166.52 on Tuesday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.73.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

