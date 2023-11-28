Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 18,855 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,512,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,855 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Pathward Financial worth $70,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pathward Financial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.38. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.81.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.