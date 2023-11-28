Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 213,269 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,336 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,269 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $65,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,344.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $106.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $556.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMED shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.55.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

