Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,467 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $68,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackbaud by 865.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,788 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blackbaud by 2,238.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after buying an additional 511,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after acquiring an additional 339,922 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $15,731,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 19.4% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,153,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,957,000 after acquiring an additional 187,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 12.01% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $277.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 2,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $177,947.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,736,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,447 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

