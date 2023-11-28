Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 72,911 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Guess? worth $66,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 48.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Guess? by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Guess? by 6.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 6,896 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $158,814.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,554.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GES. TheStreet raised shares of Guess? from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Guess? in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Guess? Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Guess?, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.13). Guess? had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

