Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $67,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

