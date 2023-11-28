Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of 1st Source worth $66,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Source by 297.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. 1st Source Co. has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

