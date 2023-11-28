Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,381,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,875 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cars.com worth $67,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 30.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,214,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after buying an additional 53,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 34,660 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 18.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 826,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

In other Cars.com news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $267,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,831. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 4,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $80,101.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,814.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,595 shares of company stock valued at $751,410 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CARS stock opened at $18.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 2.07. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

