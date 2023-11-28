Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $66.99 Million Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 922,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $66,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,111,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter’s

In other Carter’s news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $263,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $67.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.30. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

