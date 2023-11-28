Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $67.14 Million Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $67,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $66.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $60,837.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at $589,167.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $60,837.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,958 shares in the company, valued at $589,167.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $136,243.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,968 shares of company stock worth $7,384,263 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

