Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $69.67 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $69,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Stericycle by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 13.3% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Trading Up 1.4 %

SRCL opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -920.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $653.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.03 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stericycle

About Stericycle

(Free Report)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.