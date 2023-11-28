Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $70.48 Million Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $70,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.8% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $838,028.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $838,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,716,236.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 3,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $268,399.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,872.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,653 shares of company stock worth $8,306,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

