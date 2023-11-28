Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $66,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after buying an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842,229 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after buying an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,699,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,764,000 after acquiring an additional 260,606 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $69.49. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day moving average is $59.01.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is 21.78%.

About Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

