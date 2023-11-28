Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 12,623 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 558,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $65,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup cut their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

