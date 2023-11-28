Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 39,426 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,157,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $70,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,198,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 81.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,098,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,781,000 after purchasing an additional 944,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

KRG opened at $20.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.77 and a 52 week high of $24.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 564.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

