Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 552,798 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,159,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $66,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after acquiring an additional 631,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,490,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,334,000 after purchasing an additional 96,832 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,587,000 after acquiring an additional 463,415 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 15.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,941,000 after acquiring an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $175,000 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

About Grocery Outlet

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

