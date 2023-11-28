Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,564,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 262,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $67,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ATSG stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $523.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATSG shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Transport Services Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 52,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,891.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.