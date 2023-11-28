Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,440,918 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,087,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,440,918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Hope Bancorp worth $68,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 331.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HOPE shares. TheStreet raised Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hope Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

