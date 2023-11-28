Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $218,592.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

