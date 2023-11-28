Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 47,397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.7 %

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $86.75 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $91.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.25%.

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $3,828,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock worth $6,645,687. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

