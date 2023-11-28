Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

