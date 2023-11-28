Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree Stock Performance
Shares of DLTR opened at $116.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.82.
About Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Li Auto smashes estimates proving EVs can be profitable
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Teva Pharma is the way to play the re-rise of generic drugs
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Why Autodesk’s downgrade is actually a buying opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.