Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Doman Building Materials Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Doman Building Materials Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of C$643.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$711.20 million.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC raised their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.50.

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.53. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.48 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.36.

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.49 per share, with a total value of C$129,151.00. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Doman Building Materials Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

