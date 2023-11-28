Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Up 4% After Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 4% on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $410.00 to $430.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $385.84 and last traded at $385.24. Approximately 454,835 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 679,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $370.32.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $396.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.85.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,704,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,549,000 after buying an additional 68,317 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after buying an additional 56,942 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

