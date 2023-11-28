E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08. 20,711 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

E Automotive Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

E Automotive Company Profile

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

