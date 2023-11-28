East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Trading Up 8.6%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 433,505 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 628% from the average daily volume of 59,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 229.0% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,011,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704,364 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 7.5% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 14.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.