ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares trading hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ECA Marcellus Trust I
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.