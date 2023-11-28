EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on EMCORE from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Get EMCORE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMCORE

EMCORE Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ EMKR opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.48. EMCORE has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 791,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 216,700 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.