ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.36. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.