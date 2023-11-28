Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 651.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Enstar Group by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Enstar Group stock opened at $270.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $155.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 65.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Poul Albaek Winslow sold 741,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $168,507,357.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,101.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominic Francis Mich Silvester purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $227.18 per share, with a total value of $10,223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,362,291.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

