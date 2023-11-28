Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Desjardins issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Sunday, November 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.24 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.71 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 4.43%.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.31.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.6 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$78.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.89. The firm has a market cap of C$76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$58.92 and a 52 week high of C$80.28.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Featured Stories

